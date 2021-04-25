Former York City Fire assistant chief dies at 74

A former assistant chief of York City Department of Fire and Rescue Services died on Thursday, the fire company announced on its Facebook page.

Richard Saylor, who retired in 2009 after 40 years of service, died at WellSpan York Hospital at the age of 74.

Saylor started his career with the York City Department of Fire and Rescue Services in 1969, according to a Facebook post.

He was also a U.S. Air Force veteran in the Vietnam War and served in the Air National Guard for over 27 years, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, a son and daughter, two grandchildren and many cousins, according to his obituary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mr. Sandy Homeless Veterans Center, located at 412 W. King St., York, PA 17401.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.