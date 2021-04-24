Minority-focused technological training hub to open in York City next week

A hub in York City focused on training the local minority community and connecting individuals with in-demand technological jobs will open its doors for the first time next week.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for TechRev York, located at the old Western National Bank building at 301 W. Market St., will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The YMCA of York was the prime fundraiser for the project, said Skyler Yost, who was hired by the York County Economic Alliance to coordinate with community partners and entrepreneurs to increase manufacturing job opportunities in York City.

“Functionally, it’s about making equitable access to advanced technologies,” Yost said. “That is seen as both addressing local industry and addressing workforce development.”

The YMCA of York has raised about $850,000 to fund the program that Yost said will provide numerous services aimed at the city's minority population.

The facility will offer training in skills such as programming and robotics while also connecting businesses with researchers at local universities.

In addition, it will provide office space and labs without long-term commitments and help connect the minority community with businesses that need to fill high-demand jobs that require at least basic programming and robotics skills.

While the idea for TechRev first came about in 2016, according to its website, it wasn't until 2019 when the project officially kicked off. Construction began last year.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, more details about the project, including its lead partners, will be announced.

More details about Tech Rev can be found on its website.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.