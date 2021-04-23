Friday update: Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in York County

There were five additional deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Friday, bringing the death toll to 771 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 43,204, an increase of 132 cases over the day prior. There have been 146,805 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,332,764 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 4,188 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,126,850. About 89% of patients have recovered. There were also 59 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 25,938

As of Friday, there were about 31.9 million COVID-19 cases and 570,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 144.9 million cases and 3 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

