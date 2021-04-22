Thursday update: One new COVID-19 death reported in York County

There was one additional death linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 766 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total hit 43,072, an increase of 182 cases over the day before. There have been 146,418 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,322,029 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 4,192 additional cases, bringing the total to 1,122,662. About 89% of patients have recovered. There were also 52 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 25,879.

As of Thursday, there were about 31.9 million COVID-19 cases and 569,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 144 million cases and 3 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

