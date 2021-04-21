Wednesday update: Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in York County

There were two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 765 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 42,890, an increase of 197 cases over the day before. There have been 146,049 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,312,611 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 4,602 additional cases, bringing the total to 1,118,470. About 89% of patients have recovered. There were also 60 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 25,827.

As of Wednesday, there were about 31.8 million COVID-19 cases and 568,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 143.1 million cases and 3 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

