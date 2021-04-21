Sen. Casey to hold drive-in town hall Friday in York County

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., will hold a drive-in town hall meeting on Friday in Spring Garden Township.

The senator will hold the town hall in the rear parking lot of Penn State York's Pullo Family Performing Arts Center, located at 1031 Edgecomb Ave., according to a news release from his office.

Thaís Carrero, director of Pennsylvania's CASA branch, an immigrant advocacy organization, will moderate the event.

