Tuesday update: 161 new COVID-19 cases in York County

There were 161 additional cases of COVID-19 reported in York County on Tuesday, bringing the case total to 42,693 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

There were no additional deaths reported, leaving the death toll at 763. There have been 145,632 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,302,330 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,113,868, an increase of 4,577 cases over the day before. About 89% of patients have recovered. There were also 77 additional deaths. The death toll for Pennsylvanianow stands at 25,767.

As of Tuesday, there were about 31.7 million COVID-19 cases and 567,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 142.2 million cases and 3 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

