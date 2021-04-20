Council vote: Historic York City building will be demolished

York City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the demolition of a dilapidated but historic building previously known as the "old Philly Café."

The building, located at 484-486 W. Philadelphia St., is in the York Historic District, an area on the National Register of Historic Places. The property that will be demolished has been vacant and blighted for decades.

The building is marked with a red "X," signifying that the York City Fire Department will not enter the premises if there is a fire.

City Council approved the resolution in a consent agenda, meaning it was packaged with other resolutions and did not require any discussion.

Royal Square Development & Construction purchased the "old Philly Café" from the city's Redevelopment Authority in 2019.

The company intends to tear down the building and make the property available for future development projects, company officials have said.

