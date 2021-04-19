York Opioid Collaborative wants to know what you know about needles

The York Opioid Collaborative has launched a survey to gauge the public's knowledge about properly disposing of needles and other sharp objects used to inject drugs.

The survey, created in collaboration with the York City Health Bureau, is completely anonymous and 10 questions long, according to a Monday news release. The survey can be accessed at https://corexms537kzb4lsl8zg.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_79ZaOarMbuvnNxc.

Those taking the survey will also be asked about the proper disposal of both over-the-counter and prescription medications.

Residents wishing to participate must complete the survey by May 2.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.