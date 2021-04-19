Monday update: 197 new COVID-19 cases in York County

There were 197 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County since Saturday, bringing the total to 42,532 cases since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

Of those cases, 129 were reported on Sunday and 68 were reported on Monday. There was also one new death reported on Sunday, bringing the county's death toll to 763.

There have been 145,346 patients in York County who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,294,873 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,109,291, an increase of 5,675 cases over the two-day period. About 89% of patients have recovered. There were also 27 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 25,688.

More:PHOTOS: Gov. Wolf gets his COVID-19 vaccination

More:COVID-19 changes the way Muslims in central Pa. celebrate Ramadan

As of Monday, there were about 31.6 million COVID-19 cases and 567,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 141.5 million cases and 3 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.