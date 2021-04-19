Coroner: Man found dead under bridge in York City

A man was found dead under a bridge in York City on Sunday, according to the York County Coroner.

Ben Saidi, 59, of no fixed address, died of natural causes and was found near Grantley Road and West College Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a coroner's report.

Children found Saidi's body and reported it to police, the coroner said.

More:Coroner: York Township man dies in motorcycle crash on I-83

Saidi lived in the surrounding area under the bridge. He also spent time at LifePath Christian Ministries in the past several months, according to the coroner.

Nothing suspicious was noted when investigating Saidi's death, according to the report. He had been dead for several days to a few weeks when found, according to the coroner's report.

There will be no autopsy, the coroner's office said. York City Police are investigating.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.