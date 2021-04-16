Friday update: 217 new COVID-19 cases in York County

There were 217 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Friday, bringing the total to 42,125 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

There were no additional deaths reported, leaving the death toll at 761. There have been 144,407 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,271,431 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,098,502, an increase of 5,650 cases over the day prior. About 89% of patients have recovered. There were also 56 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 25,622.

More:At least five York County districts close schools Wednesday due to COVID-19

More:A new program at York College will cover tuition for eligible York County students

As of Friday, there were about 31.5 million COVID-19 cases and 565,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 139.2 million cases and 3 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.