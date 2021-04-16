'Anybody can be a philanthropist': How to donate to Give Local York this year

With just weeks to go, Meagan Given is gearing up for one of her favorite holidays of the year — the time for York County residents to come together and give back to their favorite nonprofits.

The fourth annual Give Local York kicks off May 7, and will accompany a hybrid 24-hour livestream celebration and in-person showcase at PeoplesBank Park.

"It's always a really fun and exciting day for me, the amount that we raise is awesome and I feel like it's a holiday for York County," said Given, the event organizer. "I love how excited people get and how proud people are at what we are able to do."

Last year's event had great success with the livestream, Given said, and this year's virtual component was improved to make the experience more enjoyable for all participants.

A real-time dashboard will be made available on May 7, through which individuals can check out the donation leaderboards, most recent gift donations and profiles with each of the 300 participating nonprofits.

Individuals can donate to their favorite organization by visiting the Give Local York website at https://www.givelocalyork.org/ and clicking on the "fundraisers" tab.

Alternatively, anybody can donate to the Give Local York stretch pool if they are unable to select a specific organization. The amount received via the stretch pool will be proportional to each organization’s percentage of the total funds raised during Give Local.

Last year, Give Local York raised $3.5 million from a total of 11,101 donors. Given said this year she aims to surpass 13,500 donors.

The minimum gift an individual can donate is $5, with no maximum donation cap.

"The message is really, anybody can be a philanthropist, especially on Give Day," Given said. "It's $5 to support a cause that you care about."

In addition to the livestream, Give Local York is hosting an in-person event at PeoplesBank Park. This event is open only to the nonprofit organizations, Give Local volunteers and event sponsors.

From 7 to 9 p.m. on May 7, nonprofits will have the chance to put on a small performance at the stadium that residents at home can watch from the livestream.

For example, the Reid Menzer Memorial Skatepark will showcase skateboarding tricks and demonstrations during the event.

The Reid Menzer Memorial Skatepark was opened in 2008 at in Veterans Memorial Park in York City to honor 14-year-old Reid Menzer, who died while riding his street luge, according to the Give Local York website.

After a slew of performances, a fireworks show will happen at 9 p.m., Given said.

Several prizes will be awarded throughout the 24 hours after certain goals have been met.

The "Keep Meagan Awake Match" is designed to encourage donations during the "historically" slow 2 a.m stretch of Give Local. During this hour, Given will be matching individual donations up to $100 for a maximum of $1,000 in total.

"Whether it's food security, veterans, animal safety — it's everything. I don't think people necessarily realize what these nonprofits do to sustain our community," Given said. "Even if you aren't getting the benefits from the nonprofit, someone you know could be."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.