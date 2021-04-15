Thursday update: 197 new COVID-19 cases reported in York County

There were 197 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Thursday, bringing the case total to 41,908 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county also reported one additional death, bringing the death toll to 761. There have been 143,916 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the county, about 3.4% of the total 4,259,382 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,092,852, an increase of 5,060 cases over the day prior. About 89% of patients have recovered. There were also 44 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 25,566

As of Thursday, there were about 31.4 million COVID-19 cases and 564,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 138.4 million cases and 2.9 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

