Saturday motorcycle run, chicken lunch to help Sgt. Dan Teague in his cancer fight

The southern York community — and, in fact, people from all over York County — are rallying around Sgt. Dan Teague as he fights cancer, his chief said.

"The outpouring of support has been tremendous," Southern Regional Police Chief Jim Boddington said. "People are calling the station, dropping off cards, making donations."

A donation motorcycle ride is set for Saturday, April 17, to benefit Teague and his family, and the public is invited. Teague's friends and colleagues have dubbed their efforts "Sgt. Teague Strong," according to the chief.

Each rider is asked to make a $20 donation, plus an extra $10 if the rider has a passenger, according to Law Enforcement United Pennsylvania.

Riders are asked to meet at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7012 at 123 W. Main St. in New Freedom at 10:30 a.m. Saturday; the ride begins at noon. To preregister, send an email to gin3297@yahoo.com.

Everyone is invited to the VFW post starting at 3 p.m. Saturday for a chicken barbeque lunch, with live music from the band Caution. Cost for the lunch is $14; mask-wearing and social distancing will be enforced, according to Law Enforcement United.

There will be a cash bar and raffles at the lunch.

People can also drop off donations at the Southern Regional Police station, 47 E. High St. in New Freedom, the chief said, or donate through a Go Fund Me fundraiser, titled, "Help Motor Officer Sgt. Dan Teague with medical expenses." There's a T-shirt fundraiser as well, he said.

About the sergeant: Teague, a retired Marine, has been with Southern Regional Police for about 19 years and is the department's motorcycle officer, Boddington said. He turns 44 soon and has several children, both grown and young, the chief said.

Teague was diagnosed with cancer in early March, according to Law Enforcement United Pennsylvania. The sergeant volunteers as a motorcycle escort with that group.

"He does a whole lot for the community — he's always involved in stuff," Boddington said, including using the department's motorcycle to escort other charity events. Teague is a leader in the York County Motor Fund, an organization that offers financial support to police departments with motorcycles and motorcycle officers.

As an officer and police supervisor, he motivates other officers to work harder, conducts trainings on less-lethal weapons such as Tasers, handles scheduling and is always willing to cover shifts for other officers, according to Boddington.

"He's top notch," the chief said.

Teague had surgery to remove a cancerous mass from his abdominal area and is back home, Boddington said. It was found after he contracted a mild case of COVID-19 in December, for which he was treated.

Afterward, Teague has said online, he felt lethargic, became jaundiced, suffered serious abdominal pain and became quite itchy. The sergeant said he thought things would simply improve but that his wife Amanda convinced him to see a doctor.

"He's going through a very long healing stage now. … The surgery, they feel, was as successful as it could have been," Boddington said. "The goal is to get him strong enough for chemotherapy."

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.