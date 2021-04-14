Wednesday update: One new COVID-19 death reported in York County

There was one additional death linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Wednesday, bringing the local death toll to 760 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 41,711, an increase of 172 cases over the day prior. There have been 143,525 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,251,130 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 5,730 additional COVID-19 cases reported, bringing the total to 1,087,792. About 89% of patients have recovered. There were also 50 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 25,522.

As of Wednesday, there were about 31.3 million COVID-19 cases and 563,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 137.5 million cases and 2.9 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

