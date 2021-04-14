Phone scam threatens to add targets to PA's sex-offender registry, claims targets have unpaid fines

The agency that oversees the state's court systems is warning people about a phone scam involving the agency.

The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts has reported that the phone scam "spoofs," or mimics, the AOPC's phone number, and those targeted are told they have unpaid court fines or outstanding fees.

The caller threatens to put targets on the state's Megan's Law sexual offender registry if they don't make "payments," according to the AOPC.

The AOPC never makes such calls and never seeks payment "by credit card, gift card, or any other means of electronic funds transfer for any reason," according to a Tuesday-evening news release.

Anyone who receives such a phone call should not provide any information or payment to the caller, and should hang up immediately, the AOPC said.

Targets can also call the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office's Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555, or email scams@attorneygeneral.gov.