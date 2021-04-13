York City restaurants to resume open-air dining

Five York City restaurants will resume open-air dining later this month, closing a portion of North George Street to allow residents to support local restaurants in a safer environment.

The outdoor dining will take place at varying times beginning April 30 and lasting through Sept. 26. As a result, North George Street will periodically be closed between Philadelphia Street and North Avenue, according to a news release.

“The open-air seating really provides a unique atmosphere for everyone involved,” said Robert Godfrey, owner of The Handsome Cab, in a statement. “Being outside among friends while safely enjoying a meal or drink is great for the community, and it’s great for the restaurants."

The five restaurants participating are: Gift Horse Brewing Co.; The Handsome Cab; The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar; Rockfish Public House; and Tutoni’s Restaurant.

The outdoor dining hours are as follows:

Fridays: From 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturdays: From 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sundays: From noon to 11 p.m.

While reservations are not required, they are encouraged, according to the news release.

To make reservations and see the restaurants' menus, go to their websites.

