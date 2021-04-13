York City restaurants to resume open-air dining

Logan Hullinger
York Dispatch
Diners eat outdoors at restaurants in the 100 block of North George Street Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Restaurants in that area will expand outdoor dining as the block will close every Friday evening and again on Saturday and Sunday afternoons from July 10 to Sept. 7. The move aims to boost business for restaurants that have taken a financial hit during the pandemic. Bill Kalina photo

Five York City restaurants will resume open-air dining later this month, closing a portion of North George Street to allow residents to support local restaurants in a safer environment.

The outdoor dining will take place at varying times beginning April 30 and lasting through Sept. 26. As a result, North George Street will periodically be closed between Philadelphia Street and North Avenue, according to a news release. 

“The open-air seating really provides a unique atmosphere for everyone involved,” said Robert Godfrey, owner of The Handsome Cab, in a statement. “Being outside among friends while safely enjoying a meal or drink is great for the community, and it’s great for the restaurants."

The five restaurants participating are: Gift Horse Brewing Co.; The Handsome Cab; The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar; Rockfish Public House; and Tutoni’s Restaurant.

The outdoor dining hours are as follows:

  • Fridays: From 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. 
  • Saturdays: From 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.  
  • Sundays: From noon to 11 p.m.

While reservations are not required, they are encouraged, according to the news release.

To make reservations and see the restaurants' menus, go to their websites.

