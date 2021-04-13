Tuesday update: Two new deaths linked to COVID-19 in York County

There were two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 759 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 41,539, an increase of 233 cases over the day before. There have been 143,208 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,242,714 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 6,638 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,082,062. About 89% of patients have recovered. There were also 66 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 25,472.

As of Tuesday, there were about 31.3 million COVID-19 cases and 563,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 136.8 million cases and 2.9 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.