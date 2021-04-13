Pa. calls for a halt to Johnson & Johnson vaccines after reports of blood clots

The state Health Department has directed all COVID-19 vaccine providers to stop administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of blood clots in some recipients.

The directions come after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday announced they were investigating unusual clots that occurred six to 13 days after individuals were vaccinated, The Associated Press reported.

“While this announcement is challenging, it highlights the vaccine evaluation process,” Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said in a statement.

Pennsylvania has called for a halt of any use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose, until at least April 20.

WellSpan Health and UPMC have not been administering any doses of the vaccine in York County, according to officials. The vaccine in March had been reserved for teachers and other school staff.

Reports of blood clots after receiving the vaccine have been very rare.

The CDC and FDA are reviewing six incidents of blood clots in women between the ages of 18 and 48. About 6.8 million Americans have received the vaccine in total, The Associated Press reported.

At least two of the major vaccine providers in York County have not been administering the vaccine, at least in the central Pennsylvania region.

But UPMC spokesperson Kelly McCall said that in other regions of the state where it has been administered, the health system is following the guidelines to halt its use.

"Although serious side effects to the vaccine are extremely rare, especially those described in relation to Tuesday’s announcement, UPMC is temporarily pausing the use of the J&J vaccine," the health care provider announced in a statement.

Stephanie Andreozzi, a member of WellSpan Health’s vaccination team, confirmed it has not been administering any Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at its vaccination locations.

In addition, she said in a statement, WellSpan has an ample supply of other vaccine doses and is ready to expand eligibility to all Pennsylvania adults, which took effect Tuesday.

"We do not anticipate any widespread operational changes in relation to the guidance issued by the CDC and FDA," she said.

A CDC committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss the six cases where blood clots occurred, The Associated Press reported. The FDA has also launched an investigation.

