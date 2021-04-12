Wolf: All Pa. adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning Tuesday

Every Pennsylvania adult will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced in a news release.

Initially, the governor didn't plan on making all adults eligible until next Monday. But as COVID-19 case counts continue to surge in the state, his administration decided to speed up the timeline, Wolf said.

“We need to maintain acceleration of the vaccine rollout, especially as case counts and hospitalization rates have increased,” Wolf said in a statement.

As of Monday, the state was in Phase 1C of its vaccine rollout plan, which expanded those who are eligible to receive a vaccine to include government officials, members of the media and food service workers.

York County and state numbers: As of Monday, there were 48,059 York County residents who had been partially vaccinated, according to the state Health Department. There were 78,582 who had been fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 1,832,366 had been partially vaccinated and 2,401,825 had been fully vaccinated.

In addition, York County had reported 41,306 total COVID-19 cases as of noon Monday, an increase of 230 cases since Saturday.

Of those cases, 144 were reported Sunday and 86 were reported Monday. There were no new deaths reported, leaving the county's death toll at 757.

Statewide, there were 6,450 additional cases over the two-day period, bringing the case total to 1,075,424. About 89% of patients have recovered. There were also four new deaths. The state's death toll now stands at 25,406.

Clinic at stadium: The administering of doses is already ramping up locally.

As many as 1,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be administered on Wednesday at PeoplesBank Park through a partnership with UPMC and local organizations.

The clinic, sponsored by the health system and the Spanish-American Multicultural Resource Center, will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the stadium, located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way in York City, according to a news release.

Those interested in receiving a vaccine can register by visiting UPMC's website or by calling 844-876-2822.

For those who need help registering because of a language barrier, the Spanish-American Multicultural Resource Center can be reached at 717-356-2947.

