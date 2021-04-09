State police's Camp Cadet for teens will be virtual this year, but still rigorous, police say

The state police's annual summer camp for southcentral Pennsylvania teens will be virtual this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, Camp Cadet is a sleepover camp held on the York College grounds. It teaches youths about what it would take for them to embark on a career in law enforcement, and also builds bonds between teens and troopers, according to police.

This year's Southcentral Camp Cadet Virtual Experience runs from June 21 to Aug. 13, according to Trooper Kelly Smith, who said in-person summer can't wasn't possible this year.

This year's virtual camp will have activities videos, assignments and quizzes aimed at teaching teens about police training, forensics, the criminal justice system, police K-9s and more, Smith said.

Virtual campers will be able to ask questions and interact with Camp Cadet staff, all of whom are members of state or local law enforcement, she said.

The interactive program will also offer fitness challenges and community service and other activities.

Registered campers will receive a Camp Cadet uniform, drawstring backpack, water bottle and other swag. She said there's a $10 application fee to cover shipping costs.

Campers must be between 13 and 17 years old and live in York, Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin or Perry counties, Smith said.

They must also complete at least six of the eight weekly activities and assignments to be eligible for graduation, according to Smith.

The deadline to apply is Friday, May 14, she said.

For more information, visit the Camp Cadet website at www.southcentralcampcadet.org.

Questions can be directed to Smith at smkell@pa.gov or at 717-254-4705, ext. 1025.

