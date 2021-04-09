Accomac Road to be repaired — nearly three years after storm damage

Work is scheduled to begin Monday on a section of Accomac Road in Hellam Township that was washed out nearly three years ago.

The section is between Dark Hollow Road and River Drive, and it currently can handle just a single lane of traffic at a time, with that traffic controlled by a temporary signal, the state Department of Transportation said.

Catastrophic flooding on Aug. 31, 2018, washed away a large portion of the roadway, leaving only one lane for traffic and a steep drop into a ravine below.

Work starts Monday and that section of Accomac Road will be closed starting Wednesday. Drivers will be able to detour around it using River Drive and Furnace Road, PennDOT said.

The $694,000 project is expected to be complete by the end of August, according to PennDOT.

The flooding: The eastern and south-central areas of York County were hit the hardest during the Aug. 31, 2018, flash floods, with some areas experiencing 4 to 6 inches of rainfall in a six-hour period, according to the National Weather Service.

That might not seem like enough to collapse a roadway, but all of that water flows toward rivers and streams and into drainage basins, according to Michael Colbert, a meteorologist with National Weather Service in State College.

"You could easily have 6 inches of rain accumulate in the stream and make that stream rise, in some spots several feet, based on just those inches of rain," he has said.

The excessive rainfall and subsequent flooding caused about $19 million to $20 million in damage to public infrastructure across the county, York County spokesperson Mark Walters has said.

Hellam and Chanceford townships experienced some of the most severe damage in the 2018 flooding.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.