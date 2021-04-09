Friday update: 160 additional COVID-19 cases in York County

There were 160 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Friday, bringing the county's case total to 40,851 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

There were no additional local deaths reported, leaving the death toll at 755. There have been 141,956 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in York County, about 3.4% of the total 4,210,112 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 5,048 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,064,092. About 90% of patients have recovered. There were also 35 additional deaths. The statewide death toll now stands at 25,362.

As of Friday, there were about 31 million COVID-19 cases and 560,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 134.1 million cases and 2.9 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

