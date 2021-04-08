York County approves $2M contract to repair historic Slate Hill Road bridge

The York County Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved a $2 million contract with a Mechanicsburg-based company to rehabilitate a historic bridge in Fairview Township.

The $2,082,522 contract with Deblin Inc. will go toward repairing the Slate Hill Road bridge, which extends over Yellow Breeches Creek in Fairview Township and Lower Allen Township in Cumberland County.

The two counties will split the cost of the contract equally.

"This is a stone arch (bridge) that we’ve done work on before, but it’s in very bad condition right now,” said York County Engineer John Klinedinst.

The bridge that links the two counties was closed in February after a safety inspection found that several components of the bridge were in poor condition and that it was being used by overweight vehicles.

About 1,600 vehicles used the bridge daily.

The earth-filled stone masonry arch bridge was built in 1899 or 1900 and is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, officials have said.

The project is expected to be started and completed by the end of this year, Klinedinst said.

