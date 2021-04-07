Wednesday update: 2 more die due to COVID-19 in York County

There were two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 754 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 40,526, an increase of 204 cases over the day before. There have been 141,373 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,191,314 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 4,643 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,054,298. About 90% of patients have recovered. There were also 48 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 25,285.

As of Wednesday, there were about 30.8 million COVID-19 cases and 556,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 132.6 million cases and 2.9 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.