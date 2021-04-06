Tuesday update: 124 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County

There were 124 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Tuesday, bringing the case total to 40,322 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

There were no new deaths reported, leaving the death toll at 752. There have been 141,041 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,183,437 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,049,655, an increase of 4,255 cases over the day before. About 90% of patients have recovered. There were also 37 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 25,237.

As of Tuesday, there were about 30.8 million COVID-19 cases and 555,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 132 million cases and 2.9 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

