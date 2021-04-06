Public forum: Mixed reaction to York City surveillance system proposal

York residents on Tuesday had mixed reactions to a proposal to monitor the city with a system of cameras.

More than 30 people gathered at the Agricultural & Industrial Museum for the first of several planned public forums about the idea. While the lead consultant for the project stated 68% of residents supported the system, according to initial online polling, feedback significantly varied at the in-person gathering.

The public forum was led by Montez Parker, who is at the helm of a feasibility study of the surveillance proposal.

Parker has experience running an international security firm and was contracted by Better York, a local nonprofit organization and lead fundraiser of the study.

"This doesn't solve our problems in our community," Elizabeth Hench said. "You're not going to solve the violence unless you address the root cause of the issue. The root cause of the issue is poverty."

More:ACLU: Surveillance network would target York City's minorities

More:York City sees record number of shootings in first quarter of 2021

York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow first announced the surveillance proposal last month. He has said it could be instrumental in addressing the surge of shootings in the city.

If a program were to be implemented in York, officials say it would be operated by a nonprofit organization with a community board, similar to the work of the Lancaster Safety Coalition.

That organization runs a network of 170 cameras in Lancaster City, and its work has been lauded by both Muldrow and York City Mayor Michael Helfrich.

Questions at Tuesday's meeting ranged from inquiries about whether personal data would be protected to whether York had the infrastructure to handle such a widespread surveillance system.

However, Ryan Supler, a York City Council candidate, said he supported the program despite potential issues with financing the system.

"We've got kids who are getting shot," he said. "We got people who are dying in the street. We need to have another tool to conquer this problem. It's getting ridiculous."

Parker said public input on the proposal will be collected through additional public forums and electronic opinion surveys over the next three to four months.

Whether the program is adopted is contingent upon the public's response, he said.

The next public forum will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, via Zoom. A link is not yet available, but those interested are encouraged to register by sending an email to YorkSafeNet@gmail.com

— This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.