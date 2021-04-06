Muddy Run warning system to be tested this week

The Exelon Generation Co. will be testing the warning system at the Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility in Lancaster County this week.

The broadcast test announcement will last two minutes with a brief tone, followed by the short phrase "This is a test" repeated twice at 10 a.m. Thursday.

No action by the public will be required during the test, according to a news release.

"The system, designed to warn the owners and residents of cottages along a stretch of Conowingo Pond in the event of an emergency at Muddy Run, consists of six sets of loudspeakers mounted atop poles upstream and downstream of the facility," the release states.

These poles were installed in Drumore Township in Lancaster County and Lower Chanceford and Peach Bottom townships in York County.

Exelon tests the system every three months.

