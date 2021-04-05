Police in York County cracking down on aggressive driving, Center for Traffic Safety says

Police in York, Adams and Lancaster counties will step up efforts to target aggressive drivers on Tuesday in an effort to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries, according to the Center for Traffic Safety.

Officers in the three counties already increased their aggressive-driving enforcement on March 18, according to the center, and that will continue to be the case through April 25.

But Tuesday's crackdown will utilize even more measures to target aggressive driving, according to the center.

The combined efforts are being funded by the state Department of Transportation, using federal money from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to the center.