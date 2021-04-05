Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in North York

Staff report

A 2-year-old boy drowned in a storm water tunnel in North York on Sunday, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Police were called to the 1300 block of North Duke Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a missing child, police stated in a news release. The boy had been seen 15 minutes earlier in the backyard of a home.

After a search by police, volunteers and K-9 units from the York County Sheriff's Department, a volunteer found the child at 10:15 p.m. in a storm water tunnel that runs along 10th Avenue, according to police.

The child was found in water more than 300 feet from the entrance to the tunnel, and he was unresponsive, police said.

Those at the scene began CPR, and the child was taken by ambulance to WellSpan York Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital by the York County Coroner's Office, police said.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Regional Police at 717-467-TELL(8355).