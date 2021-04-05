Monday update: York County surpasses 40K COVID-19 cases

There were 205 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County since Saturday, pushing the case total to 40,198 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

Of those cases, 125 were reported on Sunday and 80 were reported on Monday. There were no new deaths over the two-day period, leaving the death toll at 752.

Statewide, there were 6,651 additional COVID-19 cases over the two-day period, bringing the total to 1,045,400. There were also 12 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 25,200.

There have been 4,175,365 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 140,785 of whom reside in York County.

As of Monday, there were 30.7 million COVID-19 cases and 555,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were 131.4 million cases and 2.8 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

