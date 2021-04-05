Keefer bill would let students sue schools that let trans girls, women compete in sports

State Rep. Dawn Keefer is helping spearhead legislation that would allow students to sue schools that allow transgender girls and women to compete against cisgender athletes.

Keefer, R-Franklin Township, introduced the legislation alongside four other Republicans on Monday. The lawmakers argued that it is a violation of Title IX to allow transgender athletes to join sports teams based on their gender identity because it is unfair for biological females.

The federal law created in 1972 requires that women and men be provided equitable opportunities to participate in sports.

"We are changing the course and setting our female athletes up for failure and disappointment," Keefer said. "Forcing biological girls to compete against biological boys who are physiologically and biologically stronger and faster."

With the bill's introduction, Pennsylvania is now the 31st state in the U.S. with lawmakers proposing bills related to transgender athletes, according to Freedom for All Americans, an LGBTQ activist group.

"Trans girls are girls. Trans boys are boys. There is nothing ‘fair’ about discrimination, and that’s what this proposed law would do: discriminate against trans youth," said Naiymah Sanchez, transgender justice coordinator for the American Civil Liberties Union.

Although Gov. Tom wolf has pledged to veto the legislation, the lawmakers said the bill was in direct response to an executive order signed by President Joe Biden in January.

Biden’s order called upon the federal government to revise existing regulations protecting individuals from discrimination to ensure that "sex" includes sexual orientation and gender identity, the Washington Post reported.

Under the proposed legislation, a student would be able to sue a school if they're deemed "deprived of an athletic opportunity" or harmed by a school that allows a transgender athlete to compete, said Rep. Martina White, R-Philadelphia.

The student could sue for either psychological or physical damages, she said.

The bill's full text was not available as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.

"Enacting state legislation that protects Title IX today will help promote gender equality by giving biological women a fair playing field when competing," said Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Cumberland.

The bill in Pennsylvania, though, is likely dead in the water.

"The governor has been clear — hate has no place in Pennsylvania, and that includes discrimination," Wolf spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger said. "Any legislation designed to deny opportunities to certain children is both disturbing and dangerous."

Allowing transgender girls and women to compete based on gender identity has been a largely partisan issue across the country, with Republicans proposing bills to prevent transgender girls and women from participating in sports that conform to their gender identity.

There are currently more than 60 bills looking to prohibit the participation of transgender athletes in some form in state legislatures throughout the country, according to Freedom for All Americans.

At the federal level, Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., has also proposed legislation that would make it so that sex under Title IX "be recognized based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

That bill remains in the House Education and Labor Committee.

