Fire lieutenant: Two displaced after home fire in North Codorus Township

The Red Cross is assisting two adults who were displaced due to a home fire in North Codorus Township on Monday morning, according to Fire Lt. Rusty Brown.

The North Codorus Fire Co. was assisted by eight other mutual aid companies who responded to the blaze just before 9 a.m. on Monday in the 1600 block of Rinehart Lane.

"There is a lot of damage to the inside of the house from fire and smoke," Brown said. "They had to cut a hole in the roof to ventilate heat out of the house."

Crews finished up after 11:30 a.m. with no reported injuries, he said.

The cause of the blaze and damage estimates are undetermined at this time, Brown said.

Seven Valleys Road between East George Street and Noss Road has reopened after temporarily shutting down due to the incident, he added.

There were minimal difficulties, except for requiring more manpower to fight the fire, Brown said.

"It wasn't very large scale," Brown said. "We were trying to get together the manpower, being 100% volunteer."

