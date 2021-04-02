York County District Attorney Dave Sunday tests positive for COVID-19

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a Friday statement on Facebook.

Sunday developed minor symptoms this past weekend and immediately quarantined himself, he said. He received a positive test result on Thursday, and he has not worked in the office since Friday, March 26, he said.

"I am currently recovering in isolation at home and feel reasonably well," he said. "I will continue to quarantine until permitted to return to work in accordance with the guidance of my physician."

Sunday's announcement comes two days after the Domestic Relations office in the York County Judicial Center closed due to COVID-19 cases.

Like Sunday, the affected employees last worked in the judicial center on March 26.

The number of positive employees is unclear, but they had been observing health and safety guidelines, according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

"Unfortunately, that same discipline was not maintained by some of the affected employees while working within the confines of their second floor office, which apparently resulted in employee-to-employee transmission of the virus," according to the statement.

As of Friday, there were 39,820 COVID-19 cases and 751 deaths linked to the disease in York County.

