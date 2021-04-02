Friday update: 2 new deaths linked to COVID-19 in York County

There were two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Friday, bringing the local death toll to 751 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 39,820, an increase of 174 cases over the day prior. There have been 139,980 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,151,199 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 4,656 additional cases reported, bringing the total to 1,033,406. About 91% of patients have recovered. There were also 28 additional deaths. The state death toll now stands at 25,148.

As of Friday, there were 30.5 million COVID-19 cases and 553,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were 129.7 million cases and 2.8 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

