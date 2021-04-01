Thursday update: 165 new COVID-19 cases reported in York County

There were 165 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Thursday, bringing the case total to 39,646 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

There were no new deaths reported, leaving the county's death toll at 749. There have been 139,691 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,143,418 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the COVID-19 case total hit 1,028,750, an increase of 3,893 cases over the day prior. About 91% of patients have recovered. There were also 27 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 25,120.

As of Thursday, there were 30.4 million COVID-19 cases and 552,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were 129 million cases and 2.8 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.