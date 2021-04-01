Prison warden tapped to be executive director of York County's human services

York County's prison warden will now serve as the county's executive director of human services.

Clair Doll starts his new job on May 3, according to a Thursday news release from York County spokesperson Mark Walters.

He will oversee six human-services agencies in the county, according to Walters: the Area Agency on Aging; the office of Children, Youth and Families; Health Choices; York/Adams Mental Health/Intellectual and and Developmental Disabilities (MH-IDD); the York/Adams Drug and Alcohol Commission; and the Youth Development Center.

Doll took over as York County Prison warden in May 2017 but had previously worked there for nearly two years as a treatment supervisor before taking a job with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, according to Walters.

He returned to the county prison in August 2008 as deputy warden, Walters said.

Current Deputy Warden Adam Ogle "will assume leadership in an interim capacity," according to Walters.

