Office in York County Judicial Center closes due to COVID-19

An office in the York County Judicial Center building has closed after several employees tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced.

The Domestic Relations office will remain closed until the facility is cleaned and staff are cleared by medical personnel, according to a news release from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts. It is unclear how many employees tested positive.

The employees last worked in the judicial center on Friday and had been observing social distancing and the use of protective equipment when interacting with the public and employees in other departments, the release states.

"Unfortunately, that same discipline was not maintained by some of the affected employees while working within the confines of their second floor office, which apparently resulted in employee-to-employee transmission of the virus," according to the release.

At this time, there is no evidence that members of the public or employees of other offices inside the judicial center were exposed.

There were 183 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 39,481 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's death toll remained at 749.

