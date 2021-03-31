Left Bank to hold Kentucky Derby watch party at PeoplesBank Park

The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar will host a Kentucky Derby watch party in May at PeoplesBank Park in downtown York City.

The event, "kicking off warm weather cautiously," will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, according to a Tuesday news release. Tickets range from $110 to $150.

"We are all longing for some good, safe fun, and our Kentucky Derby Party is the perfect fit," said Sean Arnold, owner of The Left Bank. "We are excited to host an outdoor event for everyone to enjoy a little pomp and circumstance safely."

Three ticket packages are available for the event:

Winner’s Circle Upper Deck: $150 per person in the VIP area in the 1741 Club with exclusive menu and four drink tickets.

$150 per person in the VIP area in the 1741 Club with exclusive menu and four drink tickets. Place Your Bets Field: $120 per person in the field area closest to the big screen with food and four drink tickets.

$120 per person in the field area closest to the big screen with food and four drink tickets. Best in Show Field: $110 per person in the field area with food and three drink tickets.

The Left Bank is giving out $300 in gifts cards at the event through two competitions.

The attendee deemed to be wearing the most impressive hat will receive a $150 gift card. Those who don't have formal attire can purchase a variety of clothing items at the event.

The person who best decorates their seating area will also win a $150 gift card, according to the news release.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required when guests are outside of their private group areas or walking around the event.

Groups of 10 or more people will be supplied with a table for food and high-top tables, according to the news release.

All other patrons should bring their own tables, chairs or blankets.

Those who wish to purchase tickets can do so at the event's website at www.leftbankderbyparty.com/.

