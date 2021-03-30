Pa. Health Department again experiences technical difficulties; York number rise

There were three additional deaths linked to COVID-19 in York County Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 749 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 39,298, an increase of 187 cases over the day prior. There have been 139,121 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,126,702 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 5,032 additional cases, bringing the total to 1,020,300. About 91% of patients have recovered. There were also 34 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 25,049.

Tuesday marked the second time in the last four days in which the state Health Department experienced "technical difficulties" that initially skewed the state's COVID-19 statistics.

On Saturday, technical difficulties resulted in the department's figures significantly overstating the day-over-day case increase in cases in York County, according to the state Health Department.

"Historically, (the discrepencies) were related to processing large data sets," said Dr. Matt Howie, medical director for the York City Health Bureau. "(It) has not been a big issue to date."

WellSpan Health on Tuesday announced that it has vaccination appointments available for individuals who are eligible under the state Health Department's 1A phase.

The phase is mostly limited to health care workers, long-term care facility residents, those ages 65 and older, teachers and those ages 16-64 with high-risk conditions.

"Appointments are available as soon as later this week in each county that WellSpan serves by visiting MyWellSpan.org or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 855-851-3541. You do not need to be a WellSpan patient," according to a Tuesday news release.

As of Tuesday, there were 30.3 million COVID-19 cases and 550,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were 127.8 million cases and 2.8 million deaths.

