York County residents could get rent, utility relief with new financial program

York County residents who are struggling to pay their bills can seek assistance through a newly formed rent and utilities relief program.

The $13 million Emergency Rental Assistance Program, launched by the Community Progress Council in late March, has started processing about 400 applications, according to Carl Whitehill, a spokesperson for the organization.

"Community Progress Council hopes that we can reach as many renters in York County as we can through this funding," Whitehill said. "We only hope we can help residents of York County get through this crisis a little bit easier."

This local program, part of a larger federal COVID-19 relief package, is for York County residents who need financial aid with rent and utility payments.

Residents can apply by visiting Community Progress Council's website at www.yorkcpc.org/. An email address is required to access the online application.

While the application processing may take several weeks, direct deposit distributions can be delivered within days after the application is accepted, Whitehill said.

In order to qualify for assistance, both the tenant and landlord are required to submit several documents, according to the news release.

Interested tenants will need to provide the following information:

An email address

Contact information for the landlord including name, phone number and email address

Income information to report household income

Most recent utility bills if seeking utility assistance

Copy of identification (government-issued photo ID, driver’s license or passport)

Proof of residence if different from ID

Additionally, landlords will be required to provide:

Lease

W-9 form

Information for direct deposit

Documentation of rent owed

Qualifications for financial relief will also include income limitations at:

1 Person – $46,050

2 Person – $52,600

3 Person – $59,200

4 Person – $65,750

5 Person – $71,050

6 Person – $76,300

7 Person – $81,550

Utility relief will only be provided for electric, gas, water, sewer and trash, according to the news release.

In addition, 21 organizations across York County will be providing assistance with applying for those who either do not have access to a computer or have questions, Whitehill said.

Organizations including the Affordable Housing Advocates, Crispus Attucks and New Hope Ministries have individuals trained and ready to help. A full list of participating organizations can be viewed at www.yorkcpc.org/erap-help/.

"We hope the process is a lot easier," Whitehill said, "and we hope that it will be easier to distribute this money into the hands of the people who need it the most."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.