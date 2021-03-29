'Technical difficulties' skew York County COVID-19 data over weekend

Technical difficulties on Saturday resulted in the state Health Department's COVID-19 figures significantly overstating the day-over-day case increase in York County, according to the state Health Department.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday showed the county's case total as 39,355, an increase of 588 cases over the day before. In reality, there were only 260 total new cases reported on Saturday and Sunday combined.

"Department staff noticed the system experienced technical issues and was pulling some old cases into the count," said Department of Health spokesperson Maggi Mumma.

While the new case totals are correct, the department still has not broken out the data for Saturday and Sunday individually, Mumma said.

The department is in the process of conducting "thorough reviews" of the data before releasing that information, she added.

The day-over-day case increase as of Monday was published at noon.

There were 84 additional cases of COVID-19 reported in York County, bringing the case total to 39,111 since the outbreak began. The death toll remained at 746.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,015,268, an increase of 10,101 cases over the three-day period from Saturday to Monday.

Of those cases, 7,178 were reported on Saturday and Sunday, while 2,923 cases were reported on Monday. About 91% of patients have recovered.

There were also 62 deaths statewide over the three-day period, bringing the death toll to 25,015.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.