Second York City Police public forum set for next week

York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow will hold the department's second public forum next week to inform residents about recent police data and local initiatives.

The public forum will take place at 5 p.m. Monday, April 5, at Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene, 350 Chestnut St. in York City The event is free to attend and does not require registration.

Muldrow first launched the public forum series in March, and he said he intends to continue holding the events on a monthly basis.

During the first public forum, Muldrow revealed the city's interest in possibly pursuing a citywide surveillance network to bolster public safety.

The network would be based on the work done by the Lancaster Safety Coalition, a nonprofit organization that maintains 170 cameras in Lancaster City and conducts surveillance 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The proposal has since been berated by the American Civil Liberties Union. The organization has said that citywide surveillance would target the city's Black and brown community.

The York NAACP is also planning on releasing its own statement on the matter after speaking with members of the public, President Richard Craighead has said.

