Regal Cinemas sets date to reopen West Manchester Township theater

Regal Cinemas is making a return to York County soon after shuttering its doors for five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's West Manchester Township theater, located in the West Manchester Town Center, is slated to reopen May 7, according to Regal Cinemas' website.

"Select theatres will be opening April 2," a statement on the website reads. "Additional theatres will be opening in the weeks to follow. We are excited to open our doors and begin sharing our love of movies with our fans."

More:Regal Cinemas to close all of its movie theaters, including location in York County

Regal Cinemas closed over 500 of its theaters — including the York County location — in October after reopening at the end of August.

Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas in the United States, announced the closure in response to a reluctance from studios to release new movies and the continued closure of major U.S. markets like New York, according to a news release.

Queensgate Movies 13 and Hanover Movies 16, which are owned by R/C Movies, reopened in August after closing in March 2020.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.