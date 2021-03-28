One killed in three-vehicle crash on Route 234

One person died Saturday afternoon after two cars and a motorcycle crashed on Route 234 in Adams County, according to police.

Reading Township Police are investigating the crash, which happened at 2:38 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Berlin (Route 234) and Peppytown roads.

The driver of a northbound Toyota Rav4 was making a left turn from Peepytown Road onto the westbound lane of East Berlin Road when they collided with a Lincoln MKZ, which was heading east on East Berlin Road, according to police.

"The impact caused the Lincoln to spin around and cross the center line," according to a news release. "There was a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was travelling west on East Berlin at the time. The motorcycle hit the rear on the Lincoln."

There were two people on the motorcycle at the time of the crash, and one was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other victim from the motorcycle was flown to York Hospital by helicopter, according to the release.

There were no signs of intoxication by any of the drivers, police said.

The name of the victim who died will be released pending notifications, the release states.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.