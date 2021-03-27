Teen shot to death in York City Saturday

Staff report

A teenager was shot and killed Saturday in York City.

Officers dispatched at about 2:53 p.m. to the 300 block of West Newton Avenue found a 16-year-old boy with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, York City Police stated in a news release.

The officers attempted to provide first aid, but the teen later died, police stated.

York City Detectives are investigating.