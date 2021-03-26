Coroner: Boy drowns near low-head dam on Codorus Creek

Staff report

An 11-year-old boy drowned Thursday while swimming in the Codorus Creek, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The boy was swimming with a friend near a low-head dam in Jackson Township late Thursday afternoon when he went under the water, the coroner's office stated in a news release.

Police and rescue personnel dispatched to the scene around 5:45 p.m. found the unresponsive boy along the south bank near Hershey Road, the release states.

He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital but could not be resuscitated. He was pronounced dead at 6:57 p.m., according to the coroner's office.

The boy's name will be released when additional family members have been notified, the coroner's office stated.