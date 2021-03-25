Thursday update: One new death linked to COVID-19 reported in York County

There was one additional death linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 746 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 38,521, an increase of 154 cases over the day prior. There have been 137,578 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,084,343 patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,000,240, an increase of 3,623 cases over the day prior. About 91% of patients have recovered. There were also 41 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 24,917.

As of Thursday, there were 30 million COVID-19 cases and 545,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were 124.9 million cases and 2.7 million deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.