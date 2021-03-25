Springettsbury's second medical marijuana dispensary clears hurdle

A proposed medical marijuana dispensary is one step closer to becoming a reality in Springettsbury Township.

The Springettsbury Township Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Thursday night to approve the conditional use application for Goodblend, which aims to take over the former Embers Restaurant at 100 Memory Lane.

"The purpose of this conditional use is merely to see if (the applicant) meets the design criteria as set forth in the town center overlay," said township solicitor Charles Rausch.

The town center overlay, according to township engineer John Luciani, was an initiative created by Springettsbury Township's Board of Supervisors in an effort to make its commercial zones accessible for walking.

Next, Goodblend would need to seek a building permit, Rausch added.

In November, the Springettsbury Township Planning Commission recommended approval of the plans, determining the facility was categorized as medical office/clinic laboratory.

The projected $1 million in indoor renovations to the space required a conditional use permit, according to Luciani.

Goodblend is a retail brand of Parallel, one of the largest privately held multi-state cannabis operators in the United States.

The company — which operates 40 locations across Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada and Texas — recently won a Pennsylvania license in partnership with the University of Pittsburgh to operate as a medical marijuana dispensary.

If approved, it would be the township's second medical marijuana facility. Organic Remedies, located at Haines Road and Mount Rose Avenue, opened in 2019.

